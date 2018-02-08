More than a decade after he was killed in Afghanistan, Pat Tillman is being inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame.

The Arizona Sports Hall of Fame honors athletes, coaches, administrators and others who have made significant contributions to sports in the Grand Canyon state. The inductees are selected by a vote of trustees and the public.

The late Arizona State University and Cardinals star will join Olympic gold medal swimmer Gary Hall Jr., former Arizona Diamondbacks star Mark Grace, University of Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea, Xavier College Preparatory golf coach Sister Lynn Winsor BVM and former Chaparral High School softball coach Jeff Oscarson in being honored this year.

Tillman played four seasons with the Cardinals as the team’s starting safety and broke the franchise record for tackles with 224 in 2000.

He shocked the world when he left football to join the Army Rangers in the 2002 offseason.

Tillman was in his second tour of duty when he was killed in action in April of 2004.

