Packers place Davante Adams on COVID-19 list ahead of Cardinals game

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Green Bay Packers likely will have to face the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals without 2020 All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

General manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday afternoon that the team has placed Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That announcement came just over an hour after coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Barry had tested positive.

LaFleur said that Barry is fully vaccinated and therefore possibly could join the Packers for Thursday night’s game if he tested negative Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Arizona received good news after pass rusher Chandler Jones and DE Zach Allen were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jones started off the season with a dominant five-sack performance in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

While his production has slowed, he'll surely be a major threat to Aaron Rodgers as he tries to manage an offense without the team's top wideout.

