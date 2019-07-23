There's probably not a single Cardinals fan that can't wait to see Kyler Murray in action, or is at least a little curious about how the Heisman winner will transition to the NFL.

That's the obvious story line for everyone at training camp.

What are we looking at beyond Kyler?

Coop, Cam & Chierstin discussed it on 12 Sports Tonight:

Chierstin: "I'm watching David Johnson because I believe we have the chance to see 2016 David Johnson again. A year after not being utilized the right way, I think he's got a chip on his shoulder." PREDICTION: 7 WINS

Coop: "After years of watching Chandler Catanzaro and Phil Dawson miss big kicks that cost the Cardinals wins, I'm looking at Zane Gonzalez. If this man can show the accuracy he had at Sun Devil Stadium, the Cardinals are looking at a special kicker." PREDICTION: 10-12 WINS

Cam: "I'm looking at Hakeem Butler. Outside of Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk, there's not a guy on last year's team that could catch a pass. I wouldn't be surprised if Kyler Murray throws it 50-60 times some games. They have to have someone to catch those passes or else this could be a very long season." PREDICTION: 7 WINS

I tweeted my prediction, so it will live on the internet for a while.