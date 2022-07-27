Notes from Day 1 of practice at Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

The Cardinals hit the field at State Farm Stadium for their first practice on Wednesday.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals were back at work inside State Farm Stadium on Wednesday for their first day of practice at Training Camp.

Here are some notes from the media viewing and availability opportunities:

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury on whether or not Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will be out for a while: “Hopefully not. He just tweaked something, and I expect him to be back sooner than later… I just think we’re being precautionary we know when he practices, he practices hard and he’s going to put in the work so we’re going to make sure when he comes back, he’s full strength.”

Running back James Conner on the first day back at Training Camp: “This is what we was [sic] waiting for. This is what I was waiting for. The summer is nice and obviously, everybody’s training, shirts off, doing all this but at the end of the day, we still gotta play football… There’s nothing you can really do in the offseason that can replicate the game of football; all the cuts and turns and just the suddenness of it. So, it’s happy to be back, get a nice sweat out there and just try to continue to get in great shape.”

Safety Jalen Thompson on wearing the mic in his helmet on defense and whether or not that will be the plan for the regular season: “They’ve given me a lot of different things to handle. I have the mic in my helmet now so I’m calling out some of the plays and it’s a big time for me, you know because I feel like I can handle it. It’s just one of those things where coaches trust in me and I trust in them… I feel like if I’m calling it [the plays] I can get it out to the DBs a little bit quicker and that’s one of the biggest things, getting aligned quickly and getting ready to play. So, with that in my helmet, I feel like everybody is moving around quickly and getting lined up quicker… This is my first year doing it but it’s going pretty good so far. We did a little bit in the spring, and it looked pretty good so they’ve been keeping it in my helmet so far… It’s definitely a linebacker role but they trusted me to do that so it’s big time… A couple of people have those in their helmets right now, the mics, but we’re just testing it out, seeing how everything goes."

