Notes from Cardinals Training Camp: Team places James Saxon on administrative leave, players get much-needed rest

The team places running back coach James Saxon on administrative leave and Kyler Murray sits out again.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Another day of practice and another day of fielding off-the-field questions for Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The team released a statement saying that running backs coach James Saxon has been placed on paid administrative leave after it was revealed he had been charged with two counts of assault stemming from an incident in Indianapolis back in May.

Kingsbury said the team has been aware of the incident since the arrest and contacted the NFL as was required. The team will issue no further comment on the incident pending additional proceedings.

Offensive assistants Donald Shumpert and Kenny Bell will take over as running backs coaches.

Today’s practice session was shortened due to player injuries and previously scheduled off days. Kingsbury wanted to give the team some time off after 5 days of practice so they were fresh for Saturday’s Red and White Practice.

One player returning to practice for Saturday’s scrimmage is quarterback Kyler Murray. Murray has missed the required five days after testing positive for Covid. Murray has not practiced since last Saturday and according to Coach Kingsbury is anxious to get back out on the playing field.

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.