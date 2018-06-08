The Arizona Cardinals entered training camp with some key position battles. Ideally, a player or two will stand out and separate himself from the others. With questions at receiver, cornerback and defensive end in the absence of Markus Golden, so far there is no real leader of the pack.

Wide receiver

In the battle for the No. 2 receiver on the team, it is a mess. In fact, it is getting more convoluted. Getting reps with the first team are Brice Butler, Chad Williams, Christian Kirk, J.J. Nelson and now Greg Little. And based on the way they are getting reps, it is impossible to know who is in the lead.

Cornerback

The battle for the second cornerback job opposite Patrick Peterson has no one in the clear lead, but it appears two players for now are in the mix. Jamar Taylor and Brandon Williams are the players getting first-team reps. Things are less clear on the second team, where Lou Young, Jonathan Moxey, Bené Benwikere, Chris Campbell and Deatrick Nichols have gotten time.

Defensive end

While Markus Golden is still out with his ACL recovery, there is a three-man battle for the starting job. Vontarrius Dora started camp getting most of the first-team reps. Lately, Benson Mayowa is getting more. Veteran Arthur Moats is still in the mix. But it is no clearer than it was two weeks ago.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on the Rise Up, See Red podcast. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Stitcher Radio.

Copyright 2018 USA Today Sports