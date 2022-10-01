NFL Playoffs: Cardinals set to face Rams on Monday Night Football

The scene is now set for the NFL playoffs. Fans will watch the Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

PHOENIX — Everything is now set for the Arizona Cardinals return to the playoffs. With Week 18 in the books, the Cardinals will face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football for the final game of Wild Card weekend.

Arizona shared the news on social media Sunday night. Kickoff for the Cardinals' first round matchup is set for Jan. 17 at 6:15 p.m. Because of Arizona's loss to Seattle in the regular season finale, the team will head on the road for the start of the NFL playoffs.

After a disappointing end to the season, Arizona looks to hit the reset button for the postseason. The Cardinals haven't been in the playoffs since 2015, so this is a major milestone for the squad.

Arizona was the best road team in the NFL, going 8-1 away from State Farm Stadium. During the regular season, the two division rivals split the season series with each team winning on the road.

