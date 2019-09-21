If you're an Arizona Cardinals fan and didn't want to be reminded of Feb. 1, 2009, when the Steelers defeated the Cards 27-23 in Super Bowl XLIII, then I hope you didn't follow the NFL's social media channels Friday or read the rest of this article.

For the last couple weeks, the NFL has been posting the "100 Greatest" plays in league history for it's 100th anniversary celebration.

On Friday, the NFL made a big presentation out of the top 15 plays. Two plays in the top 10, unfortunately for Cardinals fans, were by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLIIII.

The NFL says the No. 7 greatest play of all time is James Harrison's pick six in that game where he intercepted Kurt Warner in the end zone and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown.

The Cardinals were down 10-7 with 18 seconds left in the first half. A score would have switched momentum, but James Harrison crushed those intentions with an incredible touchdown return.

The No. 6 greatest play of all time is the catch that won the game by Santonio Holmes. You still see highlights of this play more than a decade later. With 44 seconds left, down three, Ben Roethlisberger found Holmes in the back right corner of the end zone.

The Steelers went on to win 27-23.

The Cardinals were involved in four other plays in the top 100.

Coming in at No. 48, was the Aaron Rodgers game-tying "Hail Mary" touchdown to tie the game against the Cardinals in the 2015-2016 NFC Divisional Round.

Smile Cardinals fans, we know how that game ended. It was with the play that came in at No. 94 on the list. It was Larry Fitzgerald's catch-and-run in overtime that got the Cardinals inside the 5-yard-line to win that same game.

Carson Palmer incredibly evaded pressure and found Larry, who ran nearly all the way on the 75-yard reception. The Cardinals went on to lose to the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Championship game.

At No. 95 on the list was Larry Wilson's one-handed interception return for a touchdown in 1966 when they were the St. Louis Cardinals.

At No. 91 on the list was Steve Van Buren's championship-winning touchdown in December of 1948 when they were the Chicago Cardinals.