Murray, Hopkins out for Cardinals game second week in a row

Two of the Cardinals top players will miss another game while dealing with injuries.

GLENDALE, Ariz — Quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are both out for the Cardinals game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday.

This makes the second week in a row that both players have been listed as inactive.

Murray sprained his ankle at the end of the Cardinals' game against Green Bay and Hopkins was dealing with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss much of that same game.

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy helped the short-handed Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-17 last week. McCoy is set to start again in Murray's place Sunday.

ESPN senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, reported that the Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton is active for the game.

The Cardinals take on the Panthers at 2:05 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

