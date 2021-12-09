x
Cardinals

Murray gets 5 TDs, Jones 5 sacks as Cards rout Titans 38-13

Cardinals dominate Titans 38-13 for a big road win to open the season.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is congratulated by wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) after Murray ran for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kyler Murray scored five touchdowns and linebacker Chandler Jones had a career-high five sacks as the Arizona Cardinals simply dominated the Tennessee Titans 38-13 for a big road win to open the season. 

Jones tied the franchise record and had three sacks in a first quarter so good LeBron James chimed in on social media for his Defensive Player of the Year candidacy. 

Jones also forced two fumbles the Cardinals turned into 14 points to back up his demand for a new contract. 

Murray tormented the defending AFC South champs as Arizona scored the first 17 points.

