IT'S A BOY! Say hello to the newest addition to the Ertz family

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and his wife Julie welcomed the birth of their new baby boy. Say hello!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — There's a new addition to the Ertz family and it's a beautiful baby boy. Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz took to Twitter Thursday to announce the birth of his new boy with soccer star Julie Ertz.

Coming in at 22 inches and 8.2 ounces, Madden Matthew Ertz, was soundly sleeping in a photo shared by Ertz online. No word on if the boy was named in honor of NFL coaching legend John Madden.

Zach Ertz appeared to be over the moon with his son's arrival on Aug. 11.

"Our whole world," the tweet read. "Hallelujah."

Madden Matthew Ertz 💙 Our whole world



Hallelujah 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/rbcvUdX7zn — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) August 18, 2022

Zach Ertz previously took to Twitter earlier this year to announce he and his wife were expecting. Now it looks like he will have another member of the Bird Gang cheering him on every Sunday.

PREVIOUS: Ertz family tweets they are expecting a baby

The Cardinals have their first home preseason game on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

12Sports on YouTube

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.