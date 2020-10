Team 12’s Cameron Cox introduces you to Taj Kahn. He and his brother Dos train Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins

HOUSTON — How do you train one of the best receivers in the NFL? The Khango way!

They first started working with Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins a few years back.

This offseason was different, thanks to a trade to Arizona in March and then Covid-19, but Taj specializes in different.