Cardinals WR Marquise Brown activated, will start slowly

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Brown suffered a minor hamstring injury before camp started while working out on his own.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have activated receiver Marquise Brown from the non-football injury list.

Brown was acquired in a draft-day trade with the Baltimore Ravens, giving the Cardinals a receiver who caught 91 passes for 1,007 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Brown suffered a minor hamstring injury before camp started while working out on his own. The 25-year-old is expected to have a big role in Arizona's offense, particularly early in the season when three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is out for the first six games after being suspended for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancers.

Brown didn't do much at practice on Tuesday, which was the team's first day in full pads. Kingsbury said he's “easing him back in," starting with walkthroughs. He said he hopes the receiver will be “full go” by Monday.

NOTE: Kingsbury said QB Kyler Murray (COVID-19) is starting to feel better and has been attending meetings virtually. The team hopes he can return to practice by the end of the week.

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.