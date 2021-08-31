Malcolm Butler placed on Arizona Cardinals retired/reserve list

It was reported that the 31-year-old is dealing with a personal situation that has caused him to be away from the team recently.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals cornerback Malcolm Butler was placed on the team's retired/reserve list on Tuesday.

Butler, who is most famous for a game-winning interception during Super Bowl XLIX that sealed a victory for the New England Patriots, was signed as a free agent in the off-season to replace Patrick Peterson.

Butler was expected to start and be a key part of their secondary this season.

The start of the regular season begins in less than two weeks as the Cardinals face off against the Tenessee Titans on Sunday, September 12.

We have made the following roster moves to trim our roster to 53. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 31, 2021

