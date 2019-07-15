GLENDALE, Ariz. - It's finally here, EA Sports' Madden 20 ratings release day. It's a day filled mostly with outrage, but also a dash of vindication for certain players and teams.

The Madden player ratings change and update, from week to week, depending on how a player is performing in the real world. So it's pretty trivial to take a stance on a player rating before the season starts, but there are some that people find just too inaccurate or even straight up disrespectful.

A lot of this outrage has to do with quarterback ratings. EA Sports shocked the world when Aaron Rodgers was not one of the top-5 rated quarterbacks. Rodgers, a 90 overall, sits as the 7th-best quarterback behind Patrick Mahommes, Tom Brady, Phillip Rivers, Drew Brees, Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson.

Packers fans shouldn't get too angry, at least their starting quarterback wasn't given a 73 overall. Guess who's QB was?

Yep.

Kyler Murray was given a 73, but fans must remember, he's a rookie and a good week 1 performance could raise his grade instantly. Still, it's pretty low for a No. 1 overall pick. 19 rookies have a higher rating than Murray does.

Here's the rest of the Cardinals overall ratings:

-Patrick Peterson CB 92

-David Johnson RB 87

-Larry Fitzgerald WR 84

-Marcus Gilbert RT 84

-D.J. Swearinger Jr. SS 83

-Terrell Suggs LOLB 83

-Chandler Jones ROLB 82

-Budda Baker FS 80

-Charles Clay TE 80

-Jordan Hicks MLB 80

-Robert Alford CB 77

-Andy Lee P 77

-Brooks Reed ROLB 77

-Ricky Seals-Jones TE 76

-Christian Kirk WR 76

-Corey Peters DT 76

-Maxx Williams TE 76

-Byron Murphy CB 75

-Robert Nkemdiche LE 75

-Haason Reddick MLB 74

-Kyler Murray QB 73

-Justin Pugh RG 73

-Hakeem Butler WR 72

-Chase Edmonds RB 72

-D.J. Humphries LT 72

-Andy Isabella WR 72

-J.R. Sweezy LG 72

-Kevin White WR 72

-David Amerson CB 71

-Tramaine Brock Sr. CB 71

-Damiere Byrd WR 71

-T.J. Logan RB 71

-Darius Philon RE 70

-Chad Williams WR 70

-Zach Allen RE 69

-Rodney Gunter LE 69

-Trent Sherfield WR 69

-Deionte Thompson FS 69

-Darrell Daniels TE 68

-Brandon Williams CB 68

-Rudy Ford SS 67

-Keesean Johnson WR 67

-Terrell McClain DT 67

-Michael Dogbe RE 66

-Lamont Gaillard C 66

-Tanner Vallejo MLB 66

-Caleb Wilson TE 66

-Brett Hundley QB 65

-Josh Shaw FS 65

-Vincent Valentine LE 65

-Pharoh Cooper WR 64

-Zane Gonzalez K 64

-Colby Gossett RG 64

-A.Q. Shipley C 64

-Pita Taumoepenu LOLB 64

-Joe Walker MLB 63

-Mason Cole C 62

-Cameron Malveaux LOLB 62

-D.J. Foster RB 61

-Max Garcia LG 61

-Deatrick Nichols CB 60

-Jeremy Vujnovich LG 60

-Will Holden RT 59

-Rees Odhiambo RG 58

-Pete Robertson LOLB 58

-Ezekiel Turner SS 57

-Vontarrius Dora ROLB 56

-Chris Jones CB 56

-Joshua Miles RT 56

-William Sweet RT 56

-Korey Cunningham LT 55

-Dennis Gardeck MLB 53

-Chad Kanoff QB 48

-Aaron Brewer TE 43