GLENDALE, Ariz. - It's finally here, EA Sports' Madden 20 ratings release day. It's a day filled mostly with outrage, but also a dash of vindication for certain players and teams.
The Madden player ratings change and update, from week to week, depending on how a player is performing in the real world. So it's pretty trivial to take a stance on a player rating before the season starts, but there are some that people find just too inaccurate or even straight up disrespectful.
A lot of this outrage has to do with quarterback ratings. EA Sports shocked the world when Aaron Rodgers was not one of the top-5 rated quarterbacks. Rodgers, a 90 overall, sits as the 7th-best quarterback behind Patrick Mahommes, Tom Brady, Phillip Rivers, Drew Brees, Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson.
Packers fans shouldn't get too angry, at least their starting quarterback wasn't given a 73 overall. Guess who's QB was?
Yep.
Kyler Murray was given a 73, but fans must remember, he's a rookie and a good week 1 performance could raise his grade instantly. Still, it's pretty low for a No. 1 overall pick. 19 rookies have a higher rating than Murray does.
Here's the rest of the Cardinals overall ratings:
-Patrick Peterson CB 92
-David Johnson RB 87
-Larry Fitzgerald WR 84
-Marcus Gilbert RT 84
-D.J. Swearinger Jr. SS 83
-Terrell Suggs LOLB 83
-Chandler Jones ROLB 82
-Budda Baker FS 80
-Charles Clay TE 80
-Jordan Hicks MLB 80
-Robert Alford CB 77
-Andy Lee P 77
-Brooks Reed ROLB 77
-Ricky Seals-Jones TE 76
-Christian Kirk WR 76
-Corey Peters DT 76
-Maxx Williams TE 76
-Byron Murphy CB 75
-Robert Nkemdiche LE 75
-Haason Reddick MLB 74
-Kyler Murray QB 73
-Justin Pugh RG 73
-Hakeem Butler WR 72
-Chase Edmonds RB 72
-D.J. Humphries LT 72
-Andy Isabella WR 72
-J.R. Sweezy LG 72
-Kevin White WR 72
-David Amerson CB 71
-Tramaine Brock Sr. CB 71
-Damiere Byrd WR 71
-T.J. Logan RB 71
-Darius Philon RE 70
-Chad Williams WR 70
-Zach Allen RE 69
-Rodney Gunter LE 69
-Trent Sherfield WR 69
-Deionte Thompson FS 69
-Darrell Daniels TE 68
-Brandon Williams CB 68
-Rudy Ford SS 67
-Keesean Johnson WR 67
-Terrell McClain DT 67
-Michael Dogbe RE 66
-Lamont Gaillard C 66
-Tanner Vallejo MLB 66
-Caleb Wilson TE 66
-Brett Hundley QB 65
-Josh Shaw FS 65
-Vincent Valentine LE 65
-Pharoh Cooper WR 64
-Zane Gonzalez K 64
-Colby Gossett RG 64
-A.Q. Shipley C 64
-Pita Taumoepenu LOLB 64
-Joe Walker MLB 63
-Mason Cole C 62
-Cameron Malveaux LOLB 62
-D.J. Foster RB 61
-Max Garcia LG 61
-Deatrick Nichols CB 60
-Jeremy Vujnovich LG 60
-Will Holden RT 59
-Rees Odhiambo RG 58
-Pete Robertson LOLB 58
-Ezekiel Turner SS 57
-Vontarrius Dora ROLB 56
-Chris Jones CB 56
-Joshua Miles RT 56
-William Sweet RT 56
-Korey Cunningham LT 55
-Dennis Gardeck MLB 53
-Chad Kanoff QB 48
-Aaron Brewer TE 43