Lina’s Lounge: A conversation with Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks

Hicks has stepped up as a veteran in Arizona’s locker room and his professionalism is earning praise.

GLENDALE, Ariz — Arizona Cardinals middle linebacker Jordan Hicks has been one of the most impressive players both on and off the field so far this season.

The seven-year NFL veteran is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career.

Through the first 13 games of the season, Hicks leads the Cardinals in total tackles (102), solo tackles (68), and has recorded a career-best five sacks.

“The special thing about this team is there’s no complacency whatsoever in the way we work, the way we approach. So, each day we come in it’s like a new day,” Hicks said.

During training camp back in July, Hicks confirmed he requested a trade in the offseason after being told he could not compete with 2021 top draft pick Zaven Collins for the starting job.

Throughout this season, Hicks has stepped up as a veteran presence in their locker room and his professionalism has earned the praise of his teammates and coaches.

Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph going so far as to say Hicks would make a good coach in the future.

“It’s humbling to hear. I always try to carry myself and do everything on and off the field for my kids, for the respect of who I am, with the weight that my last name carries so when I’m making decisions those are the things that go through my process,” Hicks said. “To hear VJ say that I take a lot of pride in knowing defense, knowing the game of football, getting everybody lined up and educating. High praise from a very smart guy.”

But does Hicks see coaching in his future after football?

“Currently no. Would I love it? I believe I would if I got into it. It would just have to take some persuasion by certain people to get me into that,” Hicks said.

After his performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 13, Hicks was named NFC Defensive Player of Week. It was the first time Hicks earned the honor in his career.

Though Hicks admitted he felt disrespected during the offseason, he has proven to be a valuable member of Arizona’s defense as the Cardinals continue their hunt for a Super Bowl championship.

The Arizona Cardinals (10-3, 7-0 away) will face the Detroit Lions (1-11-1, 1-5 home) on Sunday, December 19. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. MT.

Keep up with Lina Washington on Twitter: @LWashingtonTV. If you have a sports story idea, e-mail Lina at LWashington@12News.com.

