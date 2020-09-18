Legendary Arizona Cardinals safety Larry Wilson dies at the age of 82

In total, Wilson spent more than 43 years with the Arizona Cardinals organization as a player and executive.

PHOENIX — Hall of Fame safety and team executive Larry Wilson died Thursday evening at the age of 82, the Arizona Cardinals announced Friday.

Wilson was a legendary presence in both NFL and Cardinals history, playing in 169 career games.

Following his playing days, he then embarked on a 30-year career as a team executive with the Cardinals.

“Larry Wilson was the kindest, most humble person that I will ever know. To most, he was this ferocious and fierce football player who some described as pound for pound the toughest player of his generation," said Nancy Wilson, Larry’s wife of 40 years.

"To me, he was the most generous and gentle soul you would ever meet. For Larry, it was always about everyone else and what he could do for them. And especially in the times we live, that’s something that that we could use more of today.”

In total, Wilson spent more than 43 years with the Arizona Cardinals organization as a player and executive.

“Besides my father, Larry Wilson was the most influential male figure in my life,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.

“He was someone who truly lived his faith and demonstrated it daily in the kindness he showed every single person he met. Any of us lucky enough to be in his orbit – whether that was for a few minutes or four decades - was always better off from the experience.

One of the greatest players on the field, and one of the greatest people off of it.



Thank you for everything, Larry. You will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/uIDtXTmAYF — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 18, 2020

Here are a few of his notable accomplishments on the Gridiron: