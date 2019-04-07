PHOENIX — Football is almost here! Fans across the state are eagerly awaiting the kickoff of the NFL season and ready to see what the squad is like.

But before the 2019 Arizona Cardinals hit the field, we took a moment to sit down with the rookie class to learn more about them.

From Kyler Murray to Byron Murphy, we get to see into the minds of the young Cardinals players and see their personalities on display.

RELATED: Arizona Cardinals release open practice schedule

12 News is your official home for the Arizona Cardinals. Catch all Cardinals preseason games on 12 News starting Aug. 8 and follow along the entire season with Cardinals Locker Room every Sunday after Sunday Night Football.