PHOENIX — Larry Fitzgerald is still undecided on whether he'll come back to the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, or any other NFL team, for that matter.

Now that the Cardinals have hired Kliff Kingsbury as head coach, the only thing left between now and the team's first overall pick in April's NFL Draft is speculation about Fitzgerald.

The sure-fire Hall of Famer spoke to 12 News' Bruce Cooper Monday, just a few days after showing off his golf game with Barack Obama, hitting a hole-in-one while playing with the 44th U.S. president.

He's not giving himself a deadline to make a decision on the possibility of a return.

"There's no timetable," Fitzgerald said. "It's just you know when you know."

Last year, the Cardinals announced in February that Fitz would be back for his 15th season, and he led a depleted Arizona receiving corps in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He's mulling the same thoughts he had after the 2017 season.

"The checklist doesn't change much," Fitzgerald said. "I still go through it and figure out exactly how the body's feeling and am I still enjoying it, all those things like that you take into consideration."

Sign up for the daily Snapshot newsletter Sign up for the daily Snapshot Newsletter Something went wrong. The most interesting and talked-about stories from Arizona and beyond delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons! Thank you for signing up for the Snapshot Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The hiring of Kingsbury, known for his wide-open offensive style learned at the foot of Mike Leach, caught Larry's eye. But he was careful to make it clear his energy didn't mean he is necessarily returning.

"I'm excited. He's an offensive innovator. Everywhere he's gone, he's put up crazy numbers in the passing game," Fitzgerald said. "So as a wide receiver, I know Christian and those guys are licking their chops because there's going to be a lot of balls coming out, and Josh has another year under his belt to be able to learn and get acclimated with the system. So it's exciting times and it's going to be fun for the aerial game."

Fitzgerald is an unrestricted free agent, but he's shown no indication that he intends to sign outside of Arizona. While it'll take more than even the prime version of Fitzgerald to turn the 3-13 Cardinals into a playoff contender, another season from the franchise icon would undoubtedly spark joy for Cardinals fans.

For now, they can only hope and wait for word from him or the team.