GLENDALE, Ariz. — Larry Fitzgerald is returning for his 17th NFL season with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Wednesday.

The 11-time Pro Bowler and Arizona's all-time leader in games played, catches, receiving yards, touchdowns, led the Cardinals in receptions and yards in 2019.

The contract is a 1-year-deal. Further terms of the deal were not available.

His 1,378 career receptions are the most by any player in NFL history with a single team and rank second all-time behind Jerry Rice (1,549). Fitzgerald’s 17,083 career receiving yards also rank second in NFL history.

Fitzgerald will also enter the 2020 season with an active streak of 243 consecutive games with at least one reception, the second-longest streak in NFL history behind only Rice (274).