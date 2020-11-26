Larry Fitzgerald tests positive for COVID-19, will miss game on Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the New England Patriots on Sunday.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NBC sports.

Reports say Fitzgerald will miss Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

The Cardinals are coming off 28-21 loss to the Seahawks, where Fitzgerald had 8 receptions for 62 yards.

Fitzgerald has 43 receptions for 336 yards on the season and is second in receptions on the team behind DeAndre Hopkins.

Fitzgerald is not the only Cards player to test positive in recent weeks. Devon Kennard and Byron Murphy tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

After multiple Baltimore Ravens players tested positive for COVID-19 the game scheduled against the Pittsburg Steelers was rescheduled for Sunday.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the league said in a statement to NFL.com.