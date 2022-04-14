Report: Kyler Murray's agent pulls opening contract proposal; deal still possible

Reports came out Thursday that Murray is "not expected to play" next season without a new contract.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Drama continues to surround the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray during off-season contract discussions.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that Murray's agent Eric Burkhardt informed the team weeks ago he was pulling the opening proposal off the table.

The team has yet to make a contract offer to Murray and he is "not expected to play unless he gets a new deal," Pelissero reports.

The Cardinals, however, have insisted they don't plan to trade Murray.

When asked last month about the situation, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he thinks the organization's goal is to have Murray be the organization's long-term QB.

In February, Murray made headlines after scrubbing his Instagram of all but two photos and unfollowing the Cardinals team account. All of his photos have since been restored.

Last month at a public appearance, Murray addressed the off-season contract issues and social media scrubbing, stating his future with the team:

“I’m an Arizona Cardinal," Murray said. “I’ve done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I’m not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal.”

With training camp opening in late July, the two sides agreeing on a new contract beforehand is not off the table.

Murray, entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, is expected to make $5.5 million this season.

