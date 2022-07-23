How to watch Kyler Murray's 1-on-1 interview on 12Sports Tonight

Murray will share details on his new contract, off-season drama and questions about his leadership.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kyler Murray has a low-key personality by nature.

That's a big reason he's glad a high-stress offseason contract squabble is over.

Murray has signed a long-term deal with the Arizona Cardinals that will keep him with the franchise through 2028. It could be worth up to $230.5 million.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection and the No.1 overall pick in the 2019 draft has had a productive first three seasons in the desert.

Now he hopes to bring a championship to a franchise that hasn't won one since 1947.

Murray will share more details in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview on 12Sports Tonight this Sunday at 10:30 p.m.

