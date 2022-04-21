Kyler Murray has 'zero chance' of getting traded, Cardinals say

General Manager Steve Keim said on Thursday that Murray has no chance of getting traded and hopes the two sides can come to an agreement on an extension soon.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals said that Pro-Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray will not be traded.

There is "zero chance" that Kyler Murray will be traded, Cardinals GM Steve Keim said on Thursday.

Keim later added that it was "only a matter of time" before they figure out an extension with the quarterback.

Afterward, Murray took to Twitter to endorse Keim's comments:

💯 — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 21, 2022

Murray is not attending voluntary offseason workouts although head coach Kliff Kingsbury does expect the QB to be here “at some point.”

Keim also addressed the speculation of Murray holding out next season if a new contract extension is not agreed upon.

"The way we have approached it is we have free agency, we have the draft, and then we will take a deep breath and sort of re-focus," Keim said. "That's sort of the reason every other player that has been a third-year quarterback has been (extended) in the middle of the summer or late summer. It's no different for us. But nothing has changed in terms of him being our long-term and short-term quarterback."

Keim said a plan has been in the works for some time now to give Murray a new deal.

"Listen, I was a decent GM when Carson Palmer was our quarterback. When he retired, I wasn't very good," Keim said. "I am smart enough to know Kyler Murray makes me a better GM. We took him with the first overall pick. We love him. The guy continues to improve. He made us a better football team, so we’re really excited about his future."

#AZCardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and GM Steve Keim answer questions about Kyler Murray...



My takeaways: a deal will get done after the draft, they're not trading him (as I've been saying for months), and the vides are good between K1 and the team. @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/qAFhFKR51U — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 21, 2022

It’s been a drama-filled offseason for Kyler and the Cardinals. At times, it has felt like a reality show.

From the infamous scrubbing of the Cardinals from his social media accounts to his agent's letter demanding a new contract.

Murray has since unscrubbed his accounts and continues to insist he wants to stay with the Cardinals long-term.

VIDEO: For the first time this offseason, Kyler Murray addresses his future with the @AZCardinals, his social media scrubbing and those reports questioning his character. "I’m an Arizona Cardinal.. I’m not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal.”@12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/YxTjwhXo7Y — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) March 24, 2022

Two of Murray’s former teammates, running back Chase Edmonds and cornerback Patrick Peterson, aren't optimistic Murray will finish his career in Arizona.

"No disrespect to the Arizona Cardinals, I feel like they don't put the team in a position to be successful year after year... And Kyler Murray's not gonna sit around and wait for that."



- Cardinals legend Patrick Peterson could see K1 playing elsewhere

(via @atcoveredpod) pic.twitter.com/qCRxhGOxa4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 21, 2022

Murray responded to those comments as well on Thursday:

I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home. https://t.co/xwEw42uDBl — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 21, 2022

The Cardinals begin Organized Team Activities on May 23, and the mandatory Mini-camp begins on June 14.

