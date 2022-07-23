‘This is where I want to be’: Kyler Murray speaks on new extension

Kyler Murray spoke on his franchise record setting extension signifying his commitment with the Cardinals.

“My job is to fulfill my promise and bring a championship here,” Kyler Murray said. “There are no questions about.”

Cardinals fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as the dynamic quarterback is here to stay in the Valley through the 2028 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension with $160 million guaranteed. This deal now places Murray with the second-highest annual average in the entire NFL just behind Aaron Rodgers.

“It’s a dream come true,” Murray said. “But for me, it’s about taking care of the people that love me and have supported me throughout this whole journey.”

Murray’s mother and father plus his own dog Swoosh were in attendance at the press conference showing their support on a monumental day.

As for the offseason chatter that caused concern for fans and perhaps the organization itself, that is now well in the rearview for both parties.

“I wasn’t really too worried about the negotiations or what they discussed behind closed doors,” Murray expressed. “This is a business and I let them take care of what they needed to. There’s no better feeling than playing this game honestly, so I am very grateful for this situation.”

“There was never any doubt,” General Manager Steve Keim said. “Both sides understood the expectations and I feel like both sides are pretty happy.”

There is no doubt Murray is happy with the deal in place just days ahead of training camp.

Now it’s time for K1 to fulfill his promise and do his best to bring a Lombardi Trophy back to the Valley.

