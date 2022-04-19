Cardinals holding voluntary team workout without Kyler Murray

Murray has reportedly been searching for a major contract extension after helping lead the team back into the playoffs.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals are already preparing for the upcoming NFL season, but the team’s top quarterback won’t be there.

Kyler Murray will be skipping a voluntary team workout along with several veteran players. While not unprecedented, the announcement comes during an ongoing dispute between the 24-year-old star and Cardinals leadership.

Murray is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract after being the top pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has reportedly demanded a major contract extension after helping lead the team back into the playoffs after years of mediocrity.

However, Arizona suffered a humiliating end to the year after losing 5 of its last 6 games, including a 34-11 drubbing at the hands of the eventual NFL champion Los Angeles Rams.

Since then, Murray reportedly had a falling out with team management and even scrubbed his Instagram account of anything related to the Cardinals. He has since brought the photos back.

Murray and his agent Eric Burkhardt have said they are seeking an extension from the Cardinals that likely includes a massive payday.

But the two parties seem to still be at a crossroads.

The Cardinals did extend general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury during the offseason, but Murray’s long-term future with the team remains in limbo.

