GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Cardinals are 1-0 in the 2019 preseason and Kyler Murray was nearly perfect in his one drive as they beat the Los Angeles Chargers 17-13 at State Farm Stadium Thursday night.

All eyes around the country were on Murray. Murray came into the game expected to play just one series and he did just that.

After linebacker Jordan Hicks stripped and recovered a fumble inside the Cardinals 5-yard-line on the Chargers first drive of the game, the offense took the field for the first time.

Murray's first play was a handoff to David Johnson, but then he started throwing. Murray completed a pass to Damiere Byrd then Trent Sherfield on back-to-back plays.

Murray went on to complete a throw on the run to Sherfield, a screen pass to David Johnson, a screen pass to Larry Fitzgerald and another throw to Byrd. On Murray's last throw, he completed a pass to rookie Keesean Johnson, but Johnson was flagged on the play for stepping out of bounds prior to the reception.

The Cardinals lost a down and Murray took a sack on 3rd down and 9 to end his day.

Murray was initially given a 6-for-6 stat line for 44 yards, but the NFL later corrected his line to 6-for-7, counting the Keesean Johnson penalty as an incomplete pass.

The first score for the Cardinals in the game came in the second quarter when Brett Hundley led the team 80 yards down the field in 1:16 on eight plays, capping it off with a 22-yard touchdown throw to Sherfield.

Sherfield finished the day with 4 catches for 44 yards and a touchdown as the 23-year-old receiver tries to make the team.

The next score in the game came when Zane Gonzalez knocked in a 55-yard field goal to make it 10-7 in the third quarter.

The Chargers were threatening to score at the end of the third quarter when safety Tyler Sigler intercepted Chargers 4th string quarterback Easton Stick.

Cardinals rookie running back Wes Hills ran it into the end zone on the following possession and the Cardinals took a 17-7 lead.

The Chargers went on to score a touchdown and fail a 2-point conversion to make it 17-13.

Notably, rookies Andy Isabella and Byron Murphy sat out the game due to injury. Murphy was seen in a walking boot on the sideline before the game, but he told 12 Sports' Cameron Cox it was nothing serious.

Receiver Kevin White also sat out with an injury.

Arizona's next preseason game is Thursday Aug. 15 at home against the Oakland Raiders. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. and the game can be watched on Channel 12.