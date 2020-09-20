Kyler Murray shines as Cardinals defeat Washington 30-15

Murray connected with DeAndre Hopkins in the end zone for the first time and added two impressive rushing touchdowns to lead Arizona over Washington.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals are 2-0 for the first time since 2015.

Thanks to the arm and legs of Kyler Murray, as well as a strong performance from the defense, the Cardinals defeated Washington 30-15 in Sunday's home opener.

Kyler Murray threw for 289 yards, throwing his first touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins in the first quarter. Murray also dazzled on the run, rushing for 67 yards and two impressive touchdowns.

The Cardinals got off to a quick 7-0 start when Murray found a wide open Hopkins in the back of the end zone.

Kyler Murray finds a wide open DeAndre Hopkins to give Arizona an early 7-0 lead. This is Hopkins' first touchdown in a Cardinals uniform



Chandler Jones recovered a fumble on a Dwayne Haskins sack later in the quarter and Murray eventually made it 14-0 early with a 14-yard rushing touchdown.

Two Zane Gonzalez field goals in the second quarter made it 20-0 at halftime.

The Cardinals eventually ceded a field goal to Washington in the third quarter but Murray would find his way into the end zone again with an impressive dash on third and long early in the fourth quarter.

Washington scored two touchdowns later in the fourth on a Haskins to Terry McLaurin connection and an Antonio Gibson run. But, that would be it for Washington and a late Gonzalez field goal made the final 30-15.

Kenyan Drake had 20 carries for 86 yards. DeAndre Hopkins had 68 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions. Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella and Larry Fitzgerald all had over 50 yards receiving.