Kyler Murray says he's 'feeling good' and will play Sunday against Rams

The second-year quarterback suffered a leg injury last week, but plans to play Sunday in a win-or-go-home game in Los Angeles for a spot in the playoffs.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters on Wednesday that he plans to play in the team's season finale win-or-go-home game against the Los Angeles Rams to make the playoffs.

Murray injured his leg in last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers at home.

The losses by both the Cardinals and the Rams last week have the two teams playing a de facto regular season playoff game in the final week.

"Yeah, I’m feeling good," Murray said when asked about his leg and whether he'll play on Sunday. Murray later clarified that he will play when asked again.

Meanwhile, the Rams will be without starting quarterback Jared Goff due to injury, top receiver Cooper Kupp due to COVID-19 and could be without their top two running backs due to injury as well.

Even with the Rams' personnel situation, Murray says it's obviously nothing to take lightly, "it's still the NFL," he said, acknowledging the Cardinals lost a game against a team with similar roster issues last week.

Nevertheless, Murray says the team is right where they want to be, controlling their own destiny.

“I think everybody should relish it," he said. "It’s an opportunity that we can only ask for, an opportunity to get in the playoffs and we’re right where we want to be. Obviously with everything that’s happened this year, and we still got this opportunity, everyone should embrace it and leave it out on the field on Sunday.”

Murray says he was hit in the "right spot" last week, regarding his leg injury, but said it's not stopping him.

"There is no holding back. We lose, I’ll be home chilling. So, my leg, I’m fine," Murray said.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says he's "feeling good" and will play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams in a game to make the playoffs, despite his leg injury last week. pic.twitter.com/D9h2RUt31O — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) December 30, 2020

The Sean McVay-led Rams have defeated the Cardinals in seven of seven games since 2017, including a 38-28 Rams win in Arizona in early December.

The Rams will start backup quarterback John Wolford on Sunday, a third-year quarterback out of Wake Forest.