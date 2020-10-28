Kyler Murray named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for second time in 3 weeks

On Sunday, Murray completed 34 of 48 passes (70.8%) for 360 yards, three touchdowns and an interception and added 67 yards rushing and a score on the ground.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — For the second time in three weeks, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Murray was more than impressive against the previously undefeated Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. He completed 34 of 48 passes (70.8%) for 360 yards, three touchdowns and an interception and added 67 yards rushing and a score on the ground.

Between Sunday night's game and the Cardinals' Monday Night Football win over the Dallas Cowboys in Texas, Murray totaled seven touchdowns. The week before, Murray picked up the NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor after throwing for 380 yards against the Jets with one touchdown through the air and another on the ground.

Against Seattle, Murray became the first player in NFL history to throw for at least 350 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for at least 50 yards and a TD.

Murray has both a passing and rushing touchdown in six out of seven games to start the season. His seven rushing touchdowns this season has already set a single-season franchise record for a quarterback.

After the second-year QB took down current MVP-favorite Russell Wilson, Murray's own campaign for MVP is very much alive. It would be the third straight year a second-year quarterback has won the honor (Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson).