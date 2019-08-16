GLENDALE, Ariz. - To put it lightly, it was a rough first quarter for the Arizona Cardinals Thursday against the Raiders at State Farm Stadium.

The team trailed Oakland 17-0 and had already been tacked for seven penalties for 59 yards.

RELATED: Arizona Cardinals training camp: Expectations for Kyler Murray in game 2; What about defense?

Kyler Murray, who impressed in his first outing against the Chargers last week when he went 6-for-7 passing, did not have an inspiring day Thursday.

While the 2019 No. 1 overall pick played just one series last week, he played four this week over two quarters, just trying to end on a positive note before leaving the field.

RELATED: Arizona Cardinals training camp: DJ Humphries on Kyler Murray's cool; preseason preview

He never found it.

The Cardinals amassed just 12 yards of total offense on Murray's four drives. His fourth drive was his worst. After missing Christian Kirk on a crossing route that could have ripped off a big gain, Murray took two sacks including a safety, giving Oakland a 26-0 lead.

Murray came out of the game at 3-for-8 for 12 yards with 1 carry for 4 yards. The rookie used his feet well to evade pressure on numerous plays after defenders found their way through the offensive line with ease, but the day was about as unproductive as it gets.

Murray was also flagged for two false starts on two plays involving his clapping before the snap.

Former NFL VP of Officiating tweeted that he did not think Murray's actions warranted flags.

Meanwhile, backup quarterback Brett Hundley had another impressive game. Hundley threw a touchdown to Trent Sherfield in last week's game and found Sherfield again Thursday for a 40-yard score.

Hundley would finish 10-for-15 with 139 yards and a touchdown and 3 carries for 26 yards.

Chad Kanoff found rookie receiver Andy Isabella late in the game for a 59-yard score, a bright spot for the Cardinals in the game as they drafted the speedy Isabella for explosive plays exactly like that one.

For the second straight week, the Cardinals defense did not show much that was positive. The Raiders drove down the field on their first possession for a quick touchdown and would go on to score on their next three possessions as well.

The Cardinals will look to regroup before their third preseason game Sat. Aug 24 in Minnesota against the Vikings.