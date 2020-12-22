Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Budda Baker representing Cardinals in 2021 Pro Bowl

The Arizona Cardinals will have three players representing the club during the 2021 Pro Bowl, including the star quarterback Kyler Murray.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals will have three players representing the club during the 2021 Pro Bowl, including star quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray will be joined by wideout DeAndre Hopkins and safety Budda Baker.

It’s the first Pro Bowl selection for Murray, who was named as an alternate in his rookie year. The game is Hopkins’ fifth Pro Bowl selection and Baker’s third.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there won't be an in-person game. The players will instead be represented virtually in a week-long event starting January 31, 2021.

The trio has accumulated a long list of accolades this season as the Cardinals continue to fight for a playoff berth.

Murray has already set a franchise record for the most total TDs, passing and rushing combined, in a season and is the youngest Cardinals signal-caller to head to a Pro Bowl.

Baker was named the NFC “Defensive Player of the Month” for October and NFC “Defensive Player of the Week” following Week 6.