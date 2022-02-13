Kyler Murray didn't play in Super Bowl LVI, but he was still trending

Reports came out Sunday before the Super Bowl that described unease and an "odd vibe" between Murray and the Cardinals.

PHOENIX — The off-season saga of Kyler Murray got a bit of a bump Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LVI, thanks to a pair of reports.

During the pregame festivities, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared a report claiming Murray and the Cardinals have not communicated since the playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

According to a video clip shared by Rapoport on Twitter, backup quarterback Colt McCoy urged Murray to finish the final snaps with his teammates but he refused to go back in the game. The report goes on to say the team was not happy with that decision.

During the segment, Mike Garafolo did read a statement from the Arizona Cardinals about the report.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: A look into #Bengals QB Joe Burrow's comeback; How the #AZCardinals want stronger leadership from Kyler Murray -- with an example why; Who is in the QB market this offseason? pic.twitter.com/0rZSzhbuAG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2022

“Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray," he read from the Cardinals statement. A full statement from the team can be found on the Sports Illustrated website.

Earlier Sunday, another report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen said an "odd vibe" is developing between Murray and the Cardinals. He added that the situation is "alarming."

The odd vibe between the @AZCardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming:

Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources.

Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

This news comes on the heels of Murray's Instagram account being scrubbed to remove all Cardinals references earlier this month.

What does all this mean? The speculation is sure to continue well into the off-season. For now, fans will continue to monitor developments between Murray and the Cardinals.

