Chandler Jones leaving Arizona to sign with Las Vegas Raiders

Jones was a formidable defensive force during his two stints in Arizona.

LAS VEGAS — Two people familiar with the moves confirm that the Raiders will finalize a three-year deal with former Arizona edge rusher Chandler Jones after trading Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis.

The Raiders also cut defensive end Carl Nassib in a salary-cap move and agreed to a two-year deal with interior lineman Bilal Nichols as new coach Josh McDaniels and coordinator Patrick Graham put their imprint on the defense.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the signings haven't been finalized.

The Colts announced the trade that sent Ngakoue to Indianapolis for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Jones was a formidable defensive force and served as a veteran leader during his two stints in Arizona. In the 2021-22 season, the 32-year-old finished with 41 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

During the season opener against the Tenessee Titans, Jones notched five sacks during the 38-13 win.

