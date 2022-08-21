JJ Watt to miss rest of Cardinals preseason due to COVID

Watt appears to be fine and joked on Twitter after the announcement.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt will miss the rest of the preseason after testing positive for COVID-19.

The team made the announcement on Sunday. Watt won't travel with the team for games against the Baltimore Ravens or the Tenessee Titans.

The NFL loosened COVID-19 protocols in March and only requires players to isolate for five days after a positive test.

This means there's no immediate concern that Watt will miss the team's regular-season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 11.

As far as Watt's condition, he seemed to be fine and joked on Twitter "I think the snake brought it in the house."

The message was in reference to Watt finding a baby rattlesnake in his home earlier in the month.

