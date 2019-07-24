PHOENIX — The Cardinals made a bit of NFL history this week.

Sure Kyler Murray is going to be fun to watch.

Is he worth drafting high in your fantasy league?

Let's look at some history.

Murray played a full season at Oklahoma at put up 4,945 total yards, which ranks 2nd behind Ty Detmer in 1990. Detmer never really got a chance to play in the NFL until year 3, where he put up below average fantasy numbers.

Murray provided OU a Heisman sequel to Baker Mayfield. All Mayfield did as a rookie in 14 games was throw for 3,725 yards and 27 TDs, averaging a very respectable 17 fantasy points per game.

Murray threw for the 3rd most TDs in a season, behind Sam Bradford and Marcus Mariota. Both Mariota and Bradford had promising rookie seasons, but neither were worth risking an early round fantasy pick on.

Kyler Murray does have one thing that stands out from the rest of those QBs however. He will start in Week 1 and has been training each day as if he's the starter in Week 1. So he will have games right away to start giving your fantasy team points!

Bottom line: Murray is not worth a top overall fantasy pick, nor is he worth a first round pick in my opinion. But if you miss out on grabbing a Patrick Mahomes or Andrew Luck, why not go Murray in one of the top 4 rounds? I would, and it would give me added incentive to watch Cardinals games!

One more thing, if you're into numbers: Kyler Murray is the 1st Heisman winner to wear #1 on his jersey. Warren Moon also wore #1 and had 3,338 yards passing his rookie season in Houston (although Moon was a 28 year old rookie).