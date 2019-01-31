After hitting his tee shot onto the green on the 16th hole Wednesday during the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson grabbed the mic with an important message for fans.

Peterson even made them turn down the music on the 16th hole so everyone could hear what he was about to say.

So what was so important? The NFL star is staying in Arizona, he said.

"I just wanted to apologize to everybody for asking for that trade in the middle of the season," he said.

Peterson was, of course, referencing the reports that came out during the Cardinals disappointing season that he wanted to be dealt away from Arizona by the trade deadline.

The frustration had apparently gotten to him, and he came out later with a statement saying just that. Peterson said he intended to give his all to the team "for the years to come."

He echoed that statement Wednesday at TPC Scottsdale.

"I'm here to stay, baby!" he said before tossing the mic back to the announcer.

Team 12's Bruce Cooper walked two holes with Peterson during his round Wednesday.

The Cardinals cornerback said he never gets tired of interacting with fans who also followed him along his round at the Pro-am.

"They make it possible for me to play as hard as I play on Sundays," he said.