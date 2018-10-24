Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson says he is focused on turning the team's 1-6 season around after reports surfaced this week that he requested to be traded.

Peterson released a statement on Twitter Wednesday addressing the trade rumors, and reaffirming his commitment to the Cardinals.

The statement came after a 30-minute meeting with team president Michael Bidwill centered on leadership and improving the team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Peterson has been a Pro-Bowl player for each of his first seven years in the NFL, all of which have been in Arizona.

It should be noted the statement does not deny any trade request. But it does say he intends to give his all to the Cardinals organization "for the years to come."

"I've been incredibly frustrated with how the season has gone," Peterson said. "But my energy is 100% focused on being part of the solution & helping us turn this around."

The New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles were rumored to be interested in Peterson. The Saints traded for New York Giants CB Eli Apple Tuesday, filling their hole at that position.

Here is the full text of the statement:

