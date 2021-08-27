Tropical Storm Ida forces change in game time for Saints vs. Cardinals game

The game will still be on 12 News with Cameron Cox hosting the pre-game show at 9:30 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — With the possibility of a hurricane hitting the city of New Orleans, the Cardinals announced that their final pre-season game with the Saints has been moved to 10 a.m. Phoenix time on Saturday.

The city is now under a hurricane watch. Ida is predicted to hit Sunday night or Monday morning.

If it makes landfall on Sunday, it will hit on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

The game will still be on 12 News with Cameron Cox hosting the pre-game show at 9:30 a.m.

Preparations have begun across the state as parish officials and residents scramble to get ready ahead of the storm.

Tropical Storm Ida continues to intensify in the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center, 12 News sister station WWL reports. It is now expected to be a strong Category 3 hurricane with winds up to 120 MPH when it makes landfall around the Terrebonne/Lafourche Parish area.

The new track has Ida becoming a hurricane later Thursday, with the centerline moving about 10 miles west — not a large change given the wide impact the storm is expected to have.

The announcement is another change that the Cardinals will have to adjust to moving into the game against the Saints.

The Cards announced recently that Kyler Murray will not play in the game, marking the second of the three preseason games the Cardinals starting quarterback will sit for.

Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury also told the media that he was going to sit down with his assistants tomorrow to decide who will play on Saturday.

