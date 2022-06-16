How the Arizona Cardinals are spending their time before training camp

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to be "unreachable" for the next few weeks.

TEMPE, Ariz. — As mandatory mini-camp wrapped up on Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals are officially on vacation mode until the start of training camp in late July.

While head coach Kliff Kingsbury is notorious for being the first person at the training facility throughout the regular season, he made it clear that he will not be around for the next several weeks.

"The next month is, like, my time so y'all won't see me," Kingsbury said. "I'm gone. I will be out of the country. Unreachable for any of y'all. I get away for about three weeks and then we'll get in and start really finalizing scripts for training camp and putting it all together and then get it rolling."

The Cards will be all business when training camp starts next month so rookie tight end Trey McBride plans on using this break as an opportunity to sharpen things up and mentally prepare for the regular season.

"I'll go back to Colorado, where I'm from, and then I'll continue training," McBride said. "This playbook has just been so deep and (I'm) trying to get up to speed with that."

It doesn't sound like Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is approaching this respite as if it's a vacation.

Instead of shutting things down, the wide-out said he'll be busy working on his body and practicing with his new quarterback, and former teammate at the University of Oklahoma, Kyler Murray.

"I'm going to work starting tomorrow," Brown said. "Wherever Kyler's at, that's where I'm going to be."

There are plenty of storylines to follow leading up to the regular season but right now the Cardinals get to enjoy some time away before things ramp up.

Kingsbury offered a simple message to his team before breaking for the summer: be safe, stay in shape and be ready to roll when training camp begins.

Follow the conversation with Lina Washington on Twitter: @LWashingtonTV. If you have a sports story idea, e-mail Lina at LWashington@12News.com.

