There’s no way around it. The Arizona Cardinals 1-4 start to the 2018 season is a very hard pill to swallow.

But not to worry Cards fans, there’s still hope for success this season. Albeit small hope.

Only one team since 1990 has made the playoffs after going 0-4 to start the season. In 1992, the San Diego Chargers accomplished this feat, and one NFL insider says he believes the Cardinals have what it takes to make a trip to the post season.

Peter Schrager made this proclamation on the show “Good Morning Football,” and defended his thoughts on Tuesday.

A tweet from the show describes how Schrager believes Head Coach Steve Wilks can turn the Cardinals around this year.

Only one team since 1990 has gone from an 0-4 record to the NFL playoffs. @PSchrags says the @AZCardinals have what it takes to join the 1992 @Chargers, and in Steve Wilks, the right coach to lead them. (Hello, Marion Butts.)#BeRedSeeRed pic.twitter.com/oo2xhZ7qCt — GMFB (@gmfb) October 9, 2018

After their first win last week in San Francisco, the Cardinals are trending in the right direction. But time will tell if playoff hopes are just in our dreams or an actual reality.

© 2018 KPNX