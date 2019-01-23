PHOENIX — It's official— Larry Fitzgerald will be with the Arizona Cardinals for the 2019 season.

Even after a difficult 3-13 season in 2018 and his lowest catch total since 2014 (he still led the Cardinals in catches, though), Fitzgerald is returning for a 16th season in the desert.

In honor of Larry's decision to come back, we are taking a look back at some of the most incredible on-field moments he has provided Cardinals fans through the years.

Dominant 3-TD performance vs. Eagles in 2008 NFC title game

Fitzgerald and Kurt Warner connected nine times, including three first-half touchdowns to give the Cardinals a 24-6 halftime lead.

The second of the three touchdowns was a 62-yard bomb on a throwback pass early in the second quarter to put significant pressure on the Eagles.

By halftime, Fitzgerald had racked up 113 receiving yards. The Eagles' comeback attempt fell short, and the Cardinals were off to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

His three-score performance was the standout game of a postseason run in which he scored seven times, an NFL record.

Streaking down the field for the go-ahead TD in Super Bowl XLIII

In the biggest game of his life, Larry Fitzgerald came up big, even if his team came up just short.

Fitz made two touchdown catches, including an unforgettable 64-yard catch and run up the middle of the field to give the Cardinals a 23-20 lead with just over 2:30 remaining in the game.

He finished the day with 127 receiving yards on seven catches, but the Cardinals were bested by Santonio Holmes' toe-tap TD with only 35 seconds left.

Hail Larry: Catch and run puts Cards into 2015 NFC title game

This was one of the wildest games in recent NFL memory, as Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers threw not one but two desperation heaves— a 60-yard ball from his own 4-yard-line with less than a minute left and a 41-yard pass as time expired to send it to overtime.

But Fitzgerald was the only player who really mattered once regulation ended. On the first snap of overtime, Fitzgerald caught a Palmer pass on a broken play and took it 60 yards to the Packers 5-yard-line.

Two plays later, he caught a shovel pass from Palmer and took it into the endzone to send Arizona to the NFC championship game.

Even if he's not the same dominant player he was years ago, here's hoping Larry creates a few more memories like the first TD pass of his career last month.