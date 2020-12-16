Haason Reddick named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick had a career day against the Giants. His five-sack performance earned him Defensive Player of the Week honors.

PHOENIX — Haason Reddick put on quite a show Sunday against the New York Giants. And his career day didn't go unnoticed by the NFL.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that Reddick earned the NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his Week 14 performance.

Reddick's stat line against the Giants was impressive to say the least. He set a franchise single-game record with 5.0 sacks and finished the game with five tackles and three forced fumbles. The Cardinals linebacker became the first NFL player with at least 5.0 sacks and three forced fumbles in a game since Green Bay’s Vonnie Holliday had 5.0 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2002.

This is Reddick’s first career “Defensive Player of the Week” selection and the fifth “Player of the Week” award this season for Arizona. So far this season, Reddick recorded 50 tackles, 10.0 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

Reddick leads the team in several defensive categories including sacks, forced fumbles, QB hits and tackles for loss, which are also career highs. After not recording more than 4.0 sacks in his first three NFL seasons, he now currently ranks #6 in the NFL with 10.0 sacks in 2020.

This is the second “Defensive Player of the Week” award for Arizona in 2020. Safety Budda Baker earned the honor after Arizona’s Week 6 win at Dallas.

The Cardinals' next game is a Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.