If you're going to the Cardinals game today, Big Red has your 'doctor's' note

Thursday night's Cardinals game is shaping up to be a good one, which means it could be a long night for fans. Don't worry, Big Red is here with a "doctor's" note.

PHOENIX — All eyes in the NFL world will descend on Glendale Thursday night as the Arizona Cardinals take on the Green Bay Packers. The hype on this matchup has been building all week and fans are eager to watch the game and cheer on the team.

And the festivities surrounding the game are sure to start early. Many fans attending the game are expected to get to State Farm Stadium early and tailgate to get the party started before kickoff.

It's expected to be a long day and night for those looking to attend or watch the game, which means some may choose to leave work or school early today and even skip out of work tomorrow.

So have no fear, Dr. Big Red is here! The Arizona Cardinals recently tweeted out a "Doctor's" note for fans looking to duck out of work early.

This 100% will work for tonight 😉 pic.twitter.com/qBgw42Dhum — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 28, 2021

No word on if all Arizona businesses will accept the note, but it's worth a shot.

This matchup is shaping up to be quite the game. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the game will be the best-combined win percentage for a Thursday game in October or later in the Super Bowl era.

If you're going to the game or headed to the West Valley Thursday afternoon, ADOT said to plan ahead and expect heavy traffic delays. The football game along with the regular rush hour commute is expected to bring busier than normal traffic conditions.

