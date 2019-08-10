PHOENIX (AP) — Services for Arizona Cardinals owner William V. "Bill" Bidwill will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Mourners will gather at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church to remember the 88-year-old, who died Wednesday.

Bidwill is credited with bringing an NFL franchise to Arizona in 1988 when he relocated the St. Louis Cardinals after a stadium dispute, drawing outrage for years from Missouri fans.

Bidwill's father, Charles, purchased the then-Chicago Cardinals in 1932.

The younger Bidwill was a ball boy for the 1947 team when they won their only NFL championship.

When his mother, Violet, died in 1962, Bill and brother Charles "Stormy" Bidwill Jr. co-owned the team.

He eventually ceded day-to-day operations to son Michael.

PHOTOS: Arizona Cardinals owner William 'Bill' Bidwill through the years
Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill prior to a preseason NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald, right, shakes hands with owner Bill Bidwill prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill, right, signs autographs for a crowd of supporters who turned out for the team's arrival from the NFL Super Bowl XLIII football game, Monday, Feb. 2, 2009 in Phoenix. The Cardinals lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowl on Sunday. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue, left, accompanied by Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill and Arizona Gov. Janet Napolitano, right, answer questions from the media Thursday, Oct. 30, 2003 in Chicago after the Phoenix area was awarded the 2008 Super Bowl at the NFL owners meeting.(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill, left, chats with linebacker Chike Okeafor (56), after clinching the NFC West championship by defeating the St. Louis Rams following an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 7, 2008, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill, left, and general manager Rod Graves, right, stand with their first round draft choice Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie after the rookie was introduced at the team training facility Thursday, May 1, 2008, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill stands on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012,in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill smiles as he walks on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
In this March 15, 1988 file photo, NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle, right, and Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill announce that the NFL team owners approved the move ot the Cardinals football team from St. Louis to Phoenix during a news conference in Phoenix. With a history that stretches back more than a century, the Cardinals have lived a nomadic existence, spreading mediocrity or worse from Chicago to St. Louis to Arizona. (AP Rob Schumacher, File)
NFC Championship Game - Arizona Cardinals vs Philadelphia Eagles - Q4 - Arizona Cardinals owner, Bill Bidwill, flanked by Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwill, left, and head coach Ken Whisenhunt, holds the NFC Championship trophy after beating the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, January 18, 2009 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. ( Rob Schumacher / The Arizona Republic / AP )
Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill, left, is congratulated by head coach Ken Whisenhunt, right, after clinching the NFC West championship by defeating the St. Louis Rams in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 7, 2008, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill, left, poses with newly-hired head coach Ken Whisenhunt, center, and general manager Rod Graves, right, following a news conference where Whisenhunt was introduced Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2007, at the team's headquarters in Tempe, Ariz. Whisenhunt replaces Dennis Green, who was fired after going 16-32 in three seasons.(AP Photo/Paul Connors)
Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill gestures to supporters of the Rio Salado Crossing project at the Mesa Hilton Tuesday, May 18, 1999 in Mesa, Ariz., announcing to the crowd that voters had rejected the proposed stadium project. (AP Photo/Ken Levine)
Arizona Cardinals first round draft pick, former Notre Dame wide receiver Michael Floyd, stands with Cardinals team president Michael Bidwill, owner Bill Bidwill, and head coach Ken Whisenhunt, Friday, April 27, 2012, at the Cardinals training facility in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill, left, addresses a crowd of supporters as his son and team president Michael Bidwill looks on as the team's plane arrives from the NFL Super Bowl XLIII football game, Monday, Feb. 2, 2009 in Phoenix. The Cardinals lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowl on Sunday. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill, center, talks on the sidelines with former Cardinals coach Jim Hanifan and former player Conrad Dobler before the start of an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the St. Louis Rams Thursday, Oct. 4, 2012, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill, front, and his son, team president Michael Bidwill, stand on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)