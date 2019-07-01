On Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the passing of former player Kwamie Lassiter.

As news spread about the death of the former Cardinals safety, many took to social media to share their condolences.

Come Monday morning, people continued to share their memories of the former safety online.

Among those offering their sympathies were former teammates, current NFL players and fans.

Here are just a few of the touching tweets posted online.

Kwamie Lassiter was 49.