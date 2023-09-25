Fans react to Monti Ossenfort's excitement after Cardinals beat Cowboys

12Sports caught the Cardinals GM celebrating with players and coaches in the tunnel after the game and fans and pundits alike loved it

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals pulled the biggest upset of the NFL season so far when they beat the Dallas Cowboys 28-16 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sunday. And there may have been no one in the building more excited to see the Cardinals get their first win of the season than general manager Monti Ossenfort.

12Sports' camera caught Ossenfort celebrating in the tunnel as players, coaches, and staff members walked to the locker room. Ossenfort enthusiastically went up to each and every person to shake their hand or hug them to celebrate the moment. Ossenfort even ran after safety K'Von Wallace after Wallace walked past him.

Since that video was posted, it has gotten more than 155,000 views and the reaction from fans (and even a former NFL quarterback) has had a clear sentiment: they love it.

Man I love it… awesome culture change. — David Johnson (@dsjohnson) September 25, 2023

Monti is the spirit animal of this team!!!! @AZCardinals got the right man! pic.twitter.com/Q3rdFzk6Ec — nkemjika (Kemi) (@kemindolo) September 25, 2023

He’s not letting anyone pass with out a hug or handshake, he’s just as excited for the W!!! Feels like 10’years since a home win!!!! https://t.co/ffKSs2W3Rc — J13 (@thatguyfromaz13) September 25, 2023

Ossenfort's reaction also caught the eye of former NFL quarterback Matt Cassel, who played for the New England Patriots when Ossenfort worked there from 2006-08.

Love seeing this. So happy for my buddy Monti. Congrats on your first win as GM, bud! https://t.co/6rALfpBhMc — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) September 25, 2023

The Cardinals will now hit the road and see if they get a second win for Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon next Sunday when they take on Brock Purdy and the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa, California on Sunday. Kickoff for the game will be at 1:25 p.m.

