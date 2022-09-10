Everything you need to know Cardinals season opener

The Cardinals kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs at 1:25 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Well NFL fans, the day has finally come. Football is back!

Here in the Valley, the Arizona Cardinals are ready for their season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

As the team opens the new season, this will be the tenth time they have opened at home since the stadium in Glendale opened back in 2006.

Whether you are planning on attending the game at State Farm Stadium or catching the game from your couch, here's everything you need to know for the 2022 season opener.

Game details

Kick-off: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:25 p.m.

Television: CBS with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on the call.

Radio: 98.7FM Arizona with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi and Spanish broadcast on KQMR 100.3FM with Luis Hernandez and Jose Romero.

Tickets: Purchase tickets here.

If the game needed any more drama, this will be a reunion of sorts for Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kingsbury first recruited Mahomes to Texas Tech almost 10 years ago.

The game marks the first time the two will meet in the NFL regular season.

