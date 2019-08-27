PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals fans can cheers to this one. Four Peaks Brewing Co. has brewed a beer just for the Red Sea.

"Cards fans, this bird’s for you," the company wrote on Instagram.

According to Four Peaks, they brewed a new beer to celebrate the team along with the 100th season of the NFL.

The beer, which is served in Cardinals-colored aluminum bottle, is called the "Red Bird Lager."

"Red Bird Lager has a light toasty malt flavor and crisp finish that satisfies from kickoff to the final whistle," Four Peak said.

The beer is now available at Four Peaks Brewing Co. pubs and will be on sale at State Farm Stadium, according to the company.

"Drink up, Red Sea," Four Peaks said.