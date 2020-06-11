Dolphins assistant coach tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Cardinals game

The game between the Cardinals and Dolphins is still on as scheduled on Sunday at this time.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Miami Dolphins assistant coach has tested positive for COVID-19, sending the team into intensive protocols prior to their game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale on Sunday.

The Dolphins announced the positive test on Twitter, saying the coach immediately quarantined.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero says the game on Sunday in Glendale is on as scheduled.

The Cardinals are dealing with their own issues with COVID-19.

They'll be without two starters on defense Sunday, linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy, after the two tested positive for COVID-19 during Arizona's bye week.

Last week, the Cardinals announced the Arizona Department of Health Services is allowing 4,200 fans at the Cardinals' next two home games against the Dolphins on Sunday and the Buffalo Bills (Nov. 15).